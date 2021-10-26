Thy Word is a Lamp unto my Feet

Spread the Love

While you have good eyesight read the Word of God!

The Holy Bible is accessible to everyone. Open the pages and be filled with wisdom and answers to all the doubts.

God is feeding us everyday through His Word…so read Him and fall in love with the creator.

Get knowledgeable about where you are headed after death

Knowing Christ Jesus is better than befriending someone you don’t know across the country or in the neighborhood.

Time with Christ Jesus now is an eternal investment for you and your whole family!

Be bold enough to read the Holy Bible today!

Author: Caroline Anthony

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home