Spread the Love

Genesis 1:1

In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth.

Philippians 4:8

Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things.

Author: Caroline Anthony

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home