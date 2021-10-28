Rejoice For The Lord is Good

Spread the Love

A Call to Worship and Obedience

95 Oh come, let us sing to the Lord!

Let us shout joyfully to the Rock of our salvation.

2 Let us come before His presence with thanksgiving;

Let us shout joyfully to Him with psalms.

3 For the Lord is the great God,

And the great King above all gods.

4 [a]In His hand are the deep places of the earth;

The heights of the hills are His also.

5 The sea is His, for He made it;

And His hands formed the dry land.

6 Oh come, let us worship and bow down;

Let us kneel before the Lord our Maker.

7 For He is our God,

And we are the people of His pasture,

And the sheep [b]of His hand.

Today, if you will hear His voice:

8 “Do not harden your hearts, as in the [c]rebellion,

