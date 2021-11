Spread the Love

Colossians 3:1-4~ “ Since, then, you have been raised with Christ, set your hearts on things above, where Christ is, seated at the right hand of God. Set your minds on things above, not on earthly things. For you died, and your life is now hidden with Christ in God. When Christ, who is your life, appears, then you also will appear with him in glory.

Romans 8:37~ “ No, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him who loved us.“

Author: Caroline Anthony

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home