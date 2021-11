Spread the Love

Romans 8:37~ “ No, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him who loved us.“

Psalm 139:14 ~ “I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well”

2 Corinthians 5:17~ “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new.”

Author: Caroline Anthony

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home