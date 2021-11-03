Nourish Your Soul with the Spirit of Christ our Savior

Spread the Love

Wake up and say “ Lord Yeshua Messiah let your will be done in my life “ He is all we need.

Do not rely on this world or the counsel of the ungodly. Turn your gaze upon the Savior! There’s no disappointments in God!

There is freshness in giving praises to our creator every day! Do not stop building your faith in Christ! Continue to walk with Jesus as long as you have breath.

2 Corinthians 5:17~ “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new.

Author: Caroline Anthony

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home