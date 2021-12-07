Psalm of the Day: Psalm 65:5-8

You answer us with awesome and righteous deeds,

God our Savior,

the hope of all the ends of the earth

and of the farthest seas,

6 who formed the mountains by your power,

having armed yourself with strength,

7 who stilled the roaring of the seas,

the roaring of their waves,

and the turmoil of the nations.

8 The whole earth is filled with awe at your wonders;

where morning dawns, where evening fades,

you call forth songs of joy.

Photo by Diego Madrigal on Pexels.com

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home