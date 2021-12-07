Psalm of the Day

Psalm of the Day: Psalm 65:5-8

You answer us with awesome and righteous deeds,
God our Savior,
the hope of all the ends of the earth
and of the farthest seas,
6 who formed the mountains by your power,
having armed yourself with strength,
7 who stilled the roaring of the seas,
the roaring of their waves,
and the turmoil of the nations.
8 The whole earth is filled with awe at your wonders;
where morning dawns, where evening fades,
you call forth songs of joy.

water falls in the middle of the forest
Photo by Diego Madrigal on Pexels.com
Nicola
Author: Nicola

I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home

