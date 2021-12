Unless the Lord builds the house,

the builders labor in vain.

Unless the Lord watches over the city,

the guards stand watch in vain.

2 In vain you rise early

and stay up late,

toiling for food to eat—

for he grants sleep to those he loves.

Photo by Asad Photo Maldives on Pexels.com

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home