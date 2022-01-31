PRAYER TO SAINT EXPEDITE (For Financial Crisis)

Saint Expedite is the patron saint for a problem which needs to be solved immediately

I call forth the Power and presence

of Saint Expedite in my time of financial trouble.

I offer my body, heart, mind and soul

upon your altar of light.

I have faith, trust and complete confidence

that you will be my strength

in this time of need.

Quickly come to my assistance.

Bring to me..

(Clearly express what you need, and ask Him to find a way to get it to you)

My financial need is urgent.

Be my light and guide in this situation

so that I may live with peace, love,

prosperity and abundance and in the Praise of God.

(Now promise to give Saint Expedite a specific offering when your desire is granted.)

Amen.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home