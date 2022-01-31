Novena Begins: January 30 Feast Day: February 8

Patron Saint of Victims

Day 1 – St. Josephine Bakhita Novena



Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Loving God, rewarder of the humble, you blessed St. Josephine Bakhita with charity and patience. May her prayers help us, and her example inspire us to carry our cross and to love you always. Pour upon us the spirit of wisdom and love with which you filled St. Josephine Bakhita.

(Mention your request here…)

By serving you as she did, may we please you by our faith and our actions. Grant this through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home