Novena Begins: January 31 Feast Day: February 9

Patron Saint of Dentists, Toothache

Day 1 – St. Apollonia Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Glorious Apollonia, Patron Saint of dentistry and refuge to all those suffering from diseases of the teeth, I consecrate myself to thee, beseeching thee to number me among thy clients.

Assist me by your intercession with God in my daily work and intercede with Him to obtain for me a happy death. Pray that my heart like thine may be inflamed with the love of Jesus and Mary, through Christ our Lord.

O My God, bring me safe through temptation and strengthen me as thou didst our own Patron Saint Apollonia, through Christ our Lord.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Apollonia, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Apollonia Novena

Day 3 – St. Apollonia Novena

Day 4 – St. Apollonia Novena

Day 5 – St. Apollonia Novena

Day 6 – St. Apollonia Novena

Day 7 – St. Apollonia Novena

Day 8 – St. Apollonia Novena

Day 9 – St. Apollonia Novena

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home