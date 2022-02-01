Saint Scholastica Novena

Novena Begins: February 1 Feast Day: February 10

Patron Saint of Nuns, Against Storms, Against Lightning, Against Rain

Day 1 – St. Scholastica Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, to show us where innocence leads, you made the soul of your virgin Saint Scholastica soar to heaven like a dove in flight. Grant through her merits and her prayers that we may so live in innocence as to attain to joys everlasting. This we ask through our Lord Jesus Christ, Your Son, Who lives and reigns with You and the Holy Spirit, One God, forever and ever.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Scholastica, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home