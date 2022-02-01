THIRTY-THREE PETITIONS IN HONOUR OF THE SACRED HUMANITY OF OUR LORD JESUS

O good Jesus, Word of the Eternal Father,

Convert me.

O good Jesus, Son of Mary,

Make me her child.

O good Jesus, My Master,

Teach me.

O good Jesus, Prince of peace,

Give me peace.

O good Jesus, my Refuge,

Receive me.

O good Jesus, my Pastor,

Feed my soul.

O good Jesus, Model of patience,

Comfort me.

O good Jesus, meek and humble of heart,

Make my heart like unto Thine.

O good Jesus, my Redeemer,

Save me.

O good Jesus, my God and my All,

Possess me.

O good Jesus, the true Way,

Direct me.

O good Jesus, Eternal Truth,

Instruct me.

O good Jesus, Life of the blessed,

Make me live in Thee.

O good Jesus, my Support,

Strengthen me.

O good Jesus, my Justice,

Justify me.

O good Jesus, my Mediator,

Reconcile me to Thy Father.

O good Jesus, Physician of my soul,

Heal me.

O good Jesus, my Judge,

Absolve me.

O good Jesus, my King,

Govern me.

O good Jesus, my Sanctification,

Sanctify me.

O good Jesus, Abyss of goodness,

Pardon me.

O good Jesus, Living Bread from Heaven,

Satiate me.

O good Jesus, the Father of the prodigal,

Receive me.

O good Jesus, Joy of my soul,

Refresh me.

O good Jesus, my Helper,

Assist me.

O good Jesus, Magnet of love,

Attract me.

O good Jesus, my Protector,

Defend me.

O good Jesus, my Hope,

Sustain me.

O good Jesus, Object of my love,

Make me love Thee.

O good Jesus, Fountain of life,

Cleanse me.

O good Jesus, my Propitiation,

Purify me.

O good Jesus, my Last End,

Let me obtain Thee.

O good Jesus, my Glory,

Glorify me.

Amen.

V. Jesus, hear my prayer.

R. Jesus, graciously hear me.

Let Us Pray

O Lord Jesus Christ, Who hast said,

“Ask and you shall receive,

seek and you shall find,

knock and it shall be opened unto you,”

mercifully attend to our supplications,

and grant us the gift of Thy Divine charity,

that we may ever love Thee with our whole hearts,

and may never cease from praising Thee,

Who livest and reignest world without end.

R. Amen.

Photo by Braeson Holland on Pexels.com

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home