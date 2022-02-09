Miraculous Prayer to St. Philomena

O illustrious Saint Philomena, who so courageously shed your Blood for Christ, I bless the Lord for all the graces He has bestowed upon you during your life, and especially at your death. I praise and glorify Him for the honor and power with which He has crowned you, and I beg you to obtain for me from God the graces I ask through your intercession (Mention your request here…).

Amen.

Litany to Saint Philomena

.

Composed by Saint John Vianney

For private recital only.

.

Lord have mercy on us.

Christ have mercy on us.

Lord have mercy on us. Christ, hear us.

Christ, graciously hear us.

God the Father of Heaven,

have mercy on us.

God the Son, Redeemer of the world,

have mercy on us.

God the Holy Ghost,

have mercy on us.

Holy Trinity one God,

have mercy on us.

Holy Mary, Queen of Virgins,

pray for us.

.

Saint Philomena,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, filled with the most abundant graces from the cradle,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, model of Virgins,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, temple of the most perfect humility,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, inflamed with zeal for the Glory of God,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, victim of the love of Jesus,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, example of strength and perseverance,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, invincible champion of chastity,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, mirror of the most heroic virtues,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, firm and intrepid in the face of torments,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, scourged like thy Divine Spouse,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, pierced by a shower of arrows,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, consoled by the Mother of God when in chains,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, cured miraculously in prison,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, comforted by Angels in thy torments,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, who preferred torments and death to the splendors of a throne,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, who converted the witnesses of thy Martyrdom,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, who wore out the fury of thy executioners,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, protectress of the innocent,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, patron of youth,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, refuge of the unfortunate,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, health of the sick and the weak,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, new light of the Church Militant,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, who confounds the impiety of the world,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, who stimulates the faith and courage of the faithful,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, whose name is glorified in Heaven and feared in Hell,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, made illustrious by the most striking miracles,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, all powerful with God,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, who reigns in glory,

pray for us.

.

Lamb of God, Who takest away the sins of the world,

spare us, O Lord.

Lamb of God, Who takest away the sins of the world,

graciously hear us, O Lord.

Lamb of God, Who takest away the sins of the world,

have mercy on us.

.

V. Pray for us, Great Saint Philomena,

R. That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ.

.

Let us pray.

.

We implore Thee, O Lord, by the intercession of Saint Philomena, Virgin and Martyr, who was ever most pleasing to Thine eyes by reason of her eminent purity and the practice of all the virtues, pardon us our sins and grant us all the graces we need [Mention your request here…]. Amen.

