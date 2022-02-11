NOVENA TO THE DIVINE CHILD

We’ve come to this Temple in response to your love. We’ve come in response to your mercy and grace. We are here because You invited us to come before You and to pour out the cares of our hearts to You since You deeply care for each of us.

We remember Your words to the disciples: Ask and you shall receive. Seek and you shall find. Knock and the door shall be opened. Trusting in your infinite goodness and trusting that You always keep your promise, we now ask this intention which we pray in the silence of our hearts… (silently mention the request…

Thank you, Divine Child Jesus, for listening attentively to our prayers all the time. We hope that You will ask this before Our Heavenly Father. And, if what we ask for may not be good for our salvation and sanctification, we trust that you will grant us instead what we truly need, so that one day we may be with You for all eternity enjoying that ultimate happiness of Heaven.

Divine Child Jesus, bless and protect us.

Divine Child Jesus, bless and lead us.

Divine Child Jesus, bless and provide for us.

All this we ask through the intercession of your Holy Mother,

Mary, and in Your powerful and Most Holy Name, Jesus. Amen

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home