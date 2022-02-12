Novena Begins: February 12 Feast Day: February 21

Patron Saint of Traceurs

Day 1 – St. Peter Damian Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O holy Virgin, Mother of God, help those who implore your assistance. Turn toward us.

Have you perhaps forgotten us because you have been elevated to a position close to God? No, certainly not.

You know well in what danger you left us. You know the miserable condition of your servants. No, it would not benefit such great mercy as yours to forget such great misery as ours. Turn toward us, then, with your power, for He who is powerful has made you omnipotent in heaven and on earth. For you, nothing is impossible.

You can raise even those who are in despair to a hope of salvation. There more powerful you are, the greater should be your mercy. Turn also to us in your love.

I know. O Mary, that you are all kindness and that you love us with a love that no other love can surpass.

How often you appease the wrath of our Divine Judge, when He is on the point of punishing us! All the treasures of the mercy of God are in your hands. You will never cease to benefit us, I know, for you are only seeking an opportunity to save all sinners and to shower your mercies upon them.

Your glory is increased when, through you, penitents are forgiven and reach heaven. Turn, then, toward us, so that we may also be able to go and see you in heaven. For the greatest glory that we can have, after seeing God, will be to see you, to love you, and to be under your protection. So be pleased to grant our prayer, for your beloved Son wishes to honor you by refusing nothing that you ask.

Amen



(Mention your request here…)

St. Peter Damian, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Peter Damian Novena

Day 3 – St. Peter Damian Novena

Day 4 – St. Peter Damian Novena

Day 5 – St. Peter Damian Novena

Day 6 – St. Peter Damian Novena

Day 7 – St. Peter Damian Novena

Day 8 – St. Peter Damian Novena

Day 9 – St. Peter Damian Novena

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home