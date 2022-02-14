I said a Valentine prayer for You

and asked the Lord above

to fill your heart and bless your soul

with the precious gift of love...

7 Most Powerful Valentine’s Day Prayers

Valentine’s Day, also known as Saint Valentine’s Day, originated as a Church holiday on February 14th. This holiday may actually honor two different martyrs of the Christian faith, Sts. Valentine and Valentinus (or Valentino). While the meaning and celebrations of Valentine’s Day have changed throughout the centuries, this holiday has remained a special day to shower love on those we hold most dear.

Much like other holiday seasons though, Valentine’s Day can create a variety of emotions for people. For some it creates great satisfaction celebrating true love; for others it can cause feelings of loneliness or bring up painful memories. Whether you are single, in a relationship or married, this list of 7 Powerful Valentine’s Day Prayers is for you. When prayerfully considered moreover, they will not only lift your spirit – they can lead to the answer you have been waiting for.

As you pray these prayers remember also that Valentine’s Day, at its core, is a celebration about God’s love for you. When you offer your love to Him through prayer, He promises to respond with an even greater outpouring of love. When He is involved, love abounds. Happy Valentine’s Day!

A Valentine’s Day Prayer

I asked Him for sincere love

the kind that’s meant to stay

just like the generous love

You give to those You touch each day.

I prayed for love from family

and from every cherished friend

then I asked the Lord to give you

His love that knows no end.

Valentine’s Day Prayer to the Father

Dearest Heavenly Father,

I want to thank You for the precious gift of love You have given to the world and to me. Thank You for blessing me every day with this love and the power and strength that I get from You every single day. Without Your love for me I can’t be … I can’t function … I can’t even breathe … because I need Your love to sustain me. It’s like food and medicine for my soul Lord.

Please continue to let me feel Your comforting love in my life and Lord I give myself over to You to perfect in me this gift of love … that I may be able to express it and share it with others. Lord, I have not always been good at this … forgive me. Lord, some people are harder to love that others, but I want to be like Your Son Jesus, so please continue the work You are doing in my heart so my heart will be like Yours. In Jesus Name I pray, Amen.

Ancient Valentine’s Day Prayer to the Lord

Dear Lord,

You who art high in the Heavens,

the giver of Love and passion,

He who strings every heart’s cord,

lead the lovers this day,

February ten plus four…

the day during the month of two…

when the date is the perfect number of God,

greater are two souls and two hearts.

Some Love is fleeting, yes,

but that which is built on You will never fail.

So guide the Lovers to know what is to be today.

Your truths the Lovers’ mouths should speak…

for Your truth is that which is honest to the heart.

Only this, then, should pass over the red lips of the Lovers.

It is all Your art … the Lovers simply a medium.

It is only with True Hearts that You can create

Your Masterpiece within them,

so let the Lovers remember that their soul’s desire

is the one for which You light the fire;

and let it be You who creates the art of the Lovers;

the art of two into one.

Amen.

A Prayer for a Soulmate

Dear God,

Loving Essence of all there is,

Please fill me with Your sacred presence.

I ask for Your Love and guidance and for Your blessings.

As I explore the deep reaches of my heart, I ask for Your assistance



in releasing that which stands in the way of true love.

My heart is pure; my intentions clear.

Please bring to me my most perfect partner.

I seek a partner who enhances me by [his/her] very being;

who brings more love, joy, peace and prosperity to my life;

who I can love fully and who can fully receive my love;

who loves, honors and cherishes me completely and always.

May my heart always be open and my head be clear.

May my life be ready to welcome True Love when You grant it so.

May I be embraced in a circle of Your love also,

always uplifted and protected by Your grace.

And so it is. Amen.

Blessing to Magnetize True Love

May your life be filled with

the blessings of love.

May the spiritual bond

that unites you with your

soulmate draw you closer.

When you find one another,

may your lives be enriched,

and may you be connected

body, mind, heart and soul.

May your two lives soon be

joined as one,

and may God bless your union

in all His ways.

In the Name of the Father,

Son and Holy Spirit, we pray.

Ready For Love Prayer

Dear God,

I am ready to have a relationship with a wonderful person who truly gets me, loves me for who I am, adores me, and is ready to build a life with me. I know in my heart that there is a special person out there just for me. My name is written across their heart, and theirs in mine. Please put me on the right track toward meeting my true love and lead me to a place of committed and godly love. I am willing to work on myself to make myself ready for that perfect love.



Please grant me the power to look at love through Your spiritual eyes, and to remain sincere about finding the right relationship I have always longed for. Amen.

Heal A Wounded Heart Prayer

Lord, please help me heal from grief, loss and the pain of love gone wrong.

Let me leave all the deep heartache in my past and be whole and happy again.

In my fear of never finding true love, I admit have been needy and overly-anxious; desperate and too willing to settle for what is not right for me.

Please calm that need in me that has led to unwise choices.

Fill the emptiness in my heart that makes me crave unhealthy love.

Restore my faith in real love and healthy relationships,

and grant me the ability to love myself fully.

All me, Lord, to feel lovable and wanted again from within.

Let the healing process begin inside my heart today.

In Jesus’ Name I pray, Amen.

Litany of the Love of God

Lord have mercy on us.

Christ, have mercy on us.

Lord, have mercy on us.

Christ, hear us.

Christ, graciously hear us.

God the Father in Heaven,

have mercy on us.

God the Son, Redeemer of the world,

have mercy on us.

God, the Holy Ghost,

have mercy on us.

Holy Trinity, one God,

have mercy on us.

Thou Who art Infinite Love,

I love Thee, O my God.

Thou Who didst first love me,

Thou Who commandest me to love Thee,

with all my heart,

with all my soul,

with all my mind,

with all my strength,

above all possessions and honors,

above all pleasures and enjoyments,

more than myself and all that belongs to me,

more than all my relatives and friends,

more than all men and angels,

above all created things in Heaven or on earth.

Only for Thyself,

because Thou art the sovereign Good,

because Thou art infinitely worthy of being loved,

because Thou art infinitely perfect,

even hadst Thou not promised me Heaven,

even hadst Thou not menaced me with hell,

even shouldst Thou try me by want and misfortune,

in wealth and in poverty,

in prosperity and in adversity,

in health and in sickness,

in life and in death,

in time and in eternity,

in union with that love wherewith all the Saints and all the Angels love Thee in Heaven,

in union with that love wherewith the Blessed Virgin Mary loveth Thee,

in union with that infinite love wherewith Thou lovest Thyself eternally.

Let us pray:

My God, Who dost possess in incomprehensible abundance all that is perfect and worthy of love, annihilate in me all guilty, sensual, and undue love for creatures: kindle in my heart the pure flame of Thy love, so that I may love nothing but Thee or in Thee, until, being entirely consumed by holy love of Thee, I may go to love Thee eternally with the elect in Heaven, the country of pure love. Amen.

O glorious advocate and protector,

St. Valentine,

look with pity upon our wants,

hear our requests,

attend to our prayers,

relieve by your intercession,

the miseries under which we labor,

and obtain for us the divine blessing,

that we may be found worthy

to join you in praising the

Almighty for all eternity:

through the merits of

Our Lord Jesus Christ.

Amen.

Dear Saint and glorious martyr,

Teach us to love unselfishly and

to find great joy in giving.

Enable all true lovers to bring

out the best in each other.

Let them love each other in God

and in God in each other.

Real Love Prayer

Love is patient and kind,

It doesn’t envy or boast

and it’s never proud.

Love is not rude or selfish,

It doesn’t get angry easily,

or keep track of wrongs.

Love doesn’t delight in bad

things but it rejoices in the

truth. Love always protects,

trusts, hopes and perseveres.

Love never fails.

– St. Paul to the Corinthians

