Powerful Prayer to St. Martin de Porres

“Most glorious martin De Porres,

whose burning charity embraced

not only your needy brethren, but

also the very animals of the field,

splendid example of charity, we hail

you and invoke you!

From that high throne which you do

occupy, listen to the supplications of

your needy brethren that, by imitating

your virtues, we may live contented

in that state in which God has placed

us and carrying with strength and

courage our cross, we may follow in

the footsteps of Our Blessed Redeemer

and His most afflicted Mother, that at

last we may reach the Kingdom of

Heaven through the merits of Our

Lord Jesus Christ.

Amen!”

Photo by Caio on Pexels.com

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home