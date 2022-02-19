Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – February 19, 2022 | USCCB

Saturday of the Sixth Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 340

Reading I

Jas 3:1-10

Not many of you should become teachers, my brothers and sisters,

for you realize that we will be judged more strictly,

for we all fall short in many respects.

If anyone does not fall short in speech, he is a perfect man,

able to bridle the whole body also.

If we put bits into the mouths of horses to make them obey us,

we also guide their whole bodies.

It is the same with ships:

even though they are so large and driven by fierce winds,

they are steered by a very small rudder

wherever the pilot’s inclination wishes.

In the same way the tongue is a small member

and yet has great pretensions.



Consider how small a fire can set a huge forest ablaze.

The tongue is also a fire.

It exists among our members as a world of malice,

defiling the whole body

and setting the entire course of our lives on fire,

itself set on fire by Gehenna.

For every kind of beast and bird, of reptile and sea creature,

can be tamed and has been tamed by the human species,

but no man can tame the tongue.

It is a restless evil, full of deadly poison.

With it we bless the Lord and Father,

and with it we curse men

who are made in the likeness of God.

From the same mouth come blessing and cursing.

My brothers and sisters, this need not be so.

12:2-3, 4-5, 7-8

R. (8a) You will protect us, Lord.

Help, O LORD! for no one now is dutiful;

faithfulness has vanished from among the children of men.

Everyone speaks falsehood to his neighbor;

with smooth lips they speak, and double heart.

R. You will protect us, Lord.

May the LORD destroy all smooth lips,

every boastful tongue,

Those who say, “We are heroes with our tongues;

our lips are our own; who is lord over us?”

R. You will protect us, Lord.

The promises of the LORD are sure,

like tried silver, freed from dross, sevenfold refined.

You, O LORD, will keep us

and preserve us always from this generation.

R. You will protect us, Lord.

Alleluia

See Mk 9:6

Alleluia, alleluia.

The heavens were opened and the voice of the Father thundered:

This is my beloved Son. Listen to him.

R.Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Mk 9:2-13

Jesus took Peter, James, and John

and led them up a high mountain apart by themselves.

And he was transfigured before them,

and his clothes became dazzling white,

such as no fuller on earth could bleach them.

Then Elijah appeared to them along with Moses,

and they were conversing with Jesus.

Then Peter said to Jesus in reply,

“Rabbi, it is good that we are here!

Let us make three tents:

one for you, one for Moses, and one for Elijah.”

He hardly knew what to say, they were so terrified.

Then a cloud came, casting a shadow over them;

then from the cloud came a voice,

“This is my beloved Son. Listen to him.”

Suddenly, looking around, the disciples no longer saw anyone

but Jesus alone with them.



As they were coming down from the mountain,

he charged them not to relate what they had seen to anyone,

except when the Son of Man had risen from the dead.

So they kept the matter to themselves,

questioning what rising from the dead meant.

Then they asked him,

“Why do the scribes say that Elijah must come first?”

He told them, “Elijah will indeed come first and restore all things,

yet how is it written regarding the Son of Man

that he must suffer greatly and be treated with contempt?

But I tell you that Elijah has come

and they did to him whatever they pleased,

as it is written of him.”

Photo by Robert Stokoe on Pexels.com

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home