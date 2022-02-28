Prayer for St. John Paul II

“God our Heavenly Father,

you called John Paul II to be chief shepherd

of your people as Pope of the Holy Catholic Church.

He guided us with the most loving care

while he was with us in this world.

He is now with You in paradise.

By Your divine will,

he is an intercessor for us

who journey through life

in Your pilgrim Church.

May the Blessed Mother of God,

Mary Most Holy,

whom John Paul was so devoted to,

be our hope and our strength

as she was for him.

Eternal Father, John Paul II taught us

the deep value of the human person

as he traveled throughout the world

spreading Your message

of peace and eternal salvation.

He showed us the value of the Cross

by the way he lived.

John Paul II defended life in all stages,

from the womb to the elderly

and preached the sanctity of life.

May we come to know these truths

and live them as he did

with undying faith, hope and love.

We make our prayer

through Jesus Christ our Lord,

who lives and reigns with You

and the Holy Spirit,

one God forever and ever.

Amen.”

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home