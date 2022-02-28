“God our Heavenly Father,
you called John Paul II to be chief shepherd
of your people as Pope of the Holy Catholic Church.
He guided us with the most loving care
while he was with us in this world.
He is now with You in paradise.
By Your divine will,
he is an intercessor for us
who journey through life
in Your pilgrim Church.
May the Blessed Mother of God,
Mary Most Holy,
whom John Paul was so devoted to,
be our hope and our strength
as she was for him.
Eternal Father, John Paul II taught us
the deep value of the human person
as he traveled throughout the world
spreading Your message
of peace and eternal salvation.
He showed us the value of the Cross
by the way he lived.
John Paul II defended life in all stages,
from the womb to the elderly
and preached the sanctity of life.
May we come to know these truths
and live them as he did
with undying faith, hope and love.
We make our prayer
through Jesus Christ our Lord,
who lives and reigns with You
and the Holy Spirit,
one God forever and ever.
Amen.”
Prayer for St. John Paul II
