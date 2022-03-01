Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – March 1, 2022 | USCCB

Tuesday of the Eighth Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 348

Reading I

1 Pt 1:10-16

Beloved:

Concerning the salvation of your souls

the prophets who prophesied about the grace that was to be yours

searched and investigated it

investigating the time and circumstances

that the Spirit of Christ within them indicated

when it testified in advance

to the sufferings destined for Christ

and the glories to follow them.

It was revealed to them that they were serving not themselves but you

with regard to the things that have now been announced to you

by those who preached the Good News to you

through the Holy Spirit sent from heaven,

things into which angels longed to look.



Therefore, gird up the loins of your mind, live soberly,

and set your hopes completely on the grace to be brought to you

at the revelation of Jesus Christ.

Like obedient children,

do not act in compliance with the desires of your former ignorance

but, as he who called you is holy,

be holy yourselves in every aspect of your conduct,

for it is written, Be holy because I am holy.

98:1, 2-3ab, 3cd-4

R. (2a) The Lord has made known his salvation.

Sing to the LORD a new song,

for he has done wondrous deeds;

His right hand has won victory for him,

his holy arm.

R. The Lord has made known his salvation.

The LORD has made his salvation known:

in the sight of the nations he has revealed his justice.

He has remembered his kindness and his faithfulness

toward the house of Israel.

R. The Lord has made known his salvation.

All the ends of the earth have seen

the salvation by our God.

Sing joyfully to the LORD, all you lands;

break into song; sing praise.

R. The Lord has made known his salvation.

Alleluia

See Mt 11:25

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Blessed are you, Father, Lord of heaven and earth;

you have revealed to little ones the mysteries of the Kingdom.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Mk 10:28-31

Peter began to say to Jesus,

“We have given up everything and followed you.”

Jesus said, “Amen, I say to you,

there is no one who has given up house or brothers or sisters

or mother or father or children or lands

for my sake and for the sake of the Gospel

who will not receive a hundred times more now in this present age:

houses and brothers and sisters

and mothers and children and lands,

with persecutions, and eternal life in the age to come.

But many that are first will be last, and the last will be first.”

