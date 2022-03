“Lord Jesus Christ,

who, being made subject to

Mary and Joseph,

did consecrate domestic life

by Your unspeakable virtues;

grant that we,

with the assistance of both,

may be taught by the example

of Your Holy Family

and may attain to

its everlasting fellowship.

Who lives and reigns,

world without end.

Amen.”

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home