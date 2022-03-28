Evening Prayer

Father, I offer you the Sacred Heart of Jesus, with all his love, all his sufferings and all his merits:

-To expiate all the sins I have committed this day and during all my life.

Glory be to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy Spirit.

As it was in the beginning, is now, and ever shall be,

world without end. Amen.

-To purify the good I have done in my poor way this day and during all my life.

Glory be to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy Spirit.

As it was in the beginning, is now, and ever shall be,

world without end. Amen.

-To supply for the good I ought to have done and that I have neglected this day and during all my life.

Glory be to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy Spirit.

As it was in the beginning, is now, and ever shall be,

world without end. Amen.

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home