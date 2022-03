Dear Saint Anthony, You loved God so much when you lived upon the earth.

You were known, even then, as a great wonder-worker, so great did His power live in you.

Now that you are in Heaven, you share in God’s glory and in His power in a more perfect way.

Look on me with kindness as i come to you in my need, I pray for healing for myself and for whom those I love.

Amen

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home