Psalm of the Day: Psalm 115:16-18

Psalm 115:16-18

 The highest heavens belong to the Lord,
    but the earth he has given to mankind.
 It is not the dead who praise the Lord,
    those who go down to the place of silence;
 it is we who extol the Lord,
    both now and forevermore.

Praise the Lord.

Nicola
Author: Nicola

I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home

