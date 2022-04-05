Verse of the Day

Verse of the Day: 2 Corinthians 5:14-15

For Christ’s love compels us, because we are convinced that one died for all, and therefore all died. And he died for all, that those who live should no longer live for themselves but for him who died for them and was raised again.

Nicola
Author: Nicola

I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home

