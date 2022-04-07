About St. Bernadette Bernadette Soubirous was born in a humble home in southern France on January 7, 1844. As a child, her health and her parent’s poverty forced them to send her away to live with friends. But to prepare for First Holy Communion her mother insisted she return home. Soon after, while gathering wood near Lourdes (France), Bernadette first saw the vision of Our Lady in the grotto. Seventeen times over the frail little girl beheld the wonderful vision. She saw Our Lady for the last time on earth on July 16th, 1858. Eight years later, while great numbers of pilgrims continued to visit the grotto, the Bishop eventually pronounced the visions as authentic. Inspired by these apparitions, Bernadette then entered the convent and became a sister of charity. Her death in 1879 ended a life of illness and pain. Thirty years later, as Church authorities investigated her claim to sainthood, her body was exhumed and was found perfectly preserved. From the center of Christendom, St. Peter’s in Rome, amidst majestic ceremonies of canonization, Pope Pius XI on December 8, 1933, the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, proclaimed her name to the entire world — Saint Bernadette

Novena Begins: April 7 Feast Day: April 16

Name Meaning: “Brave as a Bear”

Patron Saint of: Illness, Poverty, Lourdes France

Day 1 – St. Bernadette Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Jesus, give me I pray the bread of humility, the bread of obedience, the bread of charity, the bread of strength to break my will, and make it one with yours, the bread of patience to bear the pain my heart endures, the bread to see you and you alone in all things and always! “I put my hope in you, Lord. Be my house of refuge because you are my strength.” “He is sufficient for me …Jesus alone for wealth.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home