Novena Begins: 9 Days Before Easter
Day 1 – Easter Novena
Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.
O Divine Savior, who rose from the dead on that first glorious Easter morning, grant that I may rise from my sins and so live as to see You, glorious and immortal, in heaven. Lord, I am nothing, but, although nothing, I adore You.
Amen
(Mention your request here…)
Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…
Day 2 – Easter Novena
Day 3 – Easter Novena
Day 4 – Easter Novena
Day 5 – Easter Novena
Day 6 – Easter Novena
Day 7 – Easter Novena
Day 8 – Easter Novena
Day 9 – Easter Novena
