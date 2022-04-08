brown wooden cross
Novena For Easter

Easter Novena

Novena Begins: 9 Days Before Easter

Day 1 – Easter Novena

 Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. 

O Divine Savior, who rose from the dead on that first glorious Easter morning, grant that I may rise from my sins and so live as to see You, glorious and immortal, in heaven. Lord, I am nothing, but, although nothing, I adore You.

Amen

 (Mention your request here…)

   Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – Easter Novena

Day 3 – Easter Novena

Day 4 – Easter Novena

Day 5 – Easter Novena

Day 6 – Easter Novena

Day 7 – Easter Novena

Day 8 – Easter Novena

Day 9 – Easter Novena

