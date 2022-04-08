Novena Begins: April 8th Feast Day: April 17th

Patron Saint of Unmarried men (bachelors), rejects, mental illness, mentally ill people, insanity, beggars, hobos, the homeless

Day 1 – St. Benedict Joseph Labre Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

St. Benedict Joseph Labre, you gave up honor, money and home for

love of Jesus. Help us to set our hearts on Jesus and not on the

things of this world. You lived in obscurity among the poor in the

streets. Enable us to see Jesus in our poor brothers and sisters and

not judge by appearances. Make us realize that in helping them we

are helping Jesus. Show us how to befriend them and not pass them

by.

St. Benedict Joseph Labre, you had a great love for prayer.

Obtain for us the grace of persevering prayer, especially adoration

of Jesus in the Most Blessed Sacrament.

St. Benedict Joseph Labre, poor in the eyes of men but rich in

the eyes of God, pray for us. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Benedict Joseph Labre Novena

Day 3 – St. Benedict Joseph Labre Novena

Day 4 – St. Benedict Joseph Labre Novena

Day 5 – St. Benedict Joseph Labre Novena

Day 6 – St. Benedict Joseph Labre Novena

Day 7 – St. Benedict Joseph Labre Novena

Day 8 – St. Benedict Joseph Labre Novena

Day 9 – St. Benedict Joseph Labre Novena

