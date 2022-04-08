|Novena Begins:
|April 8th
|Feast Day:
|April 17th
Patron Saint of Unmarried men (bachelors), rejects, mental illness, mentally ill people, insanity, beggars, hobos, the homeless
Day 1 – St. Benedict Joseph Labre Novena
Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.
St. Benedict Joseph Labre, you gave up honor, money and home for
love of Jesus. Help us to set our hearts on Jesus and not on the
things of this world. You lived in obscurity among the poor in the
streets. Enable us to see Jesus in our poor brothers and sisters and
not judge by appearances. Make us realize that in helping them we
are helping Jesus. Show us how to befriend them and not pass them
by.
St. Benedict Joseph Labre, you had a great love for prayer.
Obtain for us the grace of persevering prayer, especially adoration
of Jesus in the Most Blessed Sacrament.
St. Benedict Joseph Labre, poor in the eyes of men but rich in
the eyes of God, pray for us. Amen.
(Mention your request here…)
Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…
Day 2 – St. Benedict Joseph Labre Novena
Day 3 – St. Benedict Joseph Labre Novena
Day 4 – St. Benedict Joseph Labre Novena
Day 5 – St. Benedict Joseph Labre Novena
Day 6 – St. Benedict Joseph Labre Novena
Day 7 – St. Benedict Joseph Labre Novena
Day 8 – St. Benedict Joseph Labre Novena
Day 9 – St. Benedict Joseph Labre Novena
Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.
St. Benedict Joseph Labre, you gave up honor, money and home for
love of Jesus. Help us to set our hearts on Jesus and not on the
things of this world. You lived in obscurity among the poor in the
streets. Enable us to see Jesus in our poor brothers and sisters and
not judge by appearances. Make us realize that in helping them we
are helping Jesus. Show us how to befriend them and not pass them
by.
St. Benedict Joseph Labre, you had a great love for prayer.
Obtain for us the grace of persevering prayer, especially adoration
of Jesus in the Most Blessed Sacrament.
St. Benedict Joseph Labre, poor in the eyes of men but rich in
the eyes of God, pray for us. Amen.
(Mention your request here…)
Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…