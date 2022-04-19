Novena Begins: April 19 Feast Day: April 28

Patron Saint of Mothers, Physicians, and Unborn Children

Day 1 – St. Gianna Beretta Molla Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. Lord God,Through your Son Jesus Christ You have destroyed deathAnd have made us the People of Life. We thank you for the example of the saints Whose lives reflect your own holiness And the profound dignity of human life. Thank you in particular for the example of Saint Gianna Beretta Molla.

She is truly a saint for our times, Whom you called from this world just 50 years ago.

Thank you for her example of being a loving wife, A devoted mother, a caring physician, and a woman of Catholic action. Thank you for the crowning act of her life, By which she sacrificed her life for that of her child. May her example inspire all of us To lay down our lives for one another, Especially for our unborn brothers and sisters, And hence to both discover and proclaim The very meaning of love.

(Mention your request here…)

We pray through Christ our Lord.

Amen

St. Gianna Molla, pray for us!

Pray for all mothers and their unborn children. Beg from God the grace for us all to build a culture of life. Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Gianna Beretta Molla Novena

Day 3 – St. Gianna Beretta Molla Novena

Day 4 – St. Gianna Beretta Molla Novena

Day 5 – St. Gianna Beretta Molla Novena

Day 6 – St. Gianna Beretta Molla Novena

Day 7 – St. Gianna Beretta Molla Novena

Day 8 – St. Gianna Beretta Molla Novena

Day 9 – St. Gianna Beretta Molla Novena

