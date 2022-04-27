O Little Therese of the Child Jesus, please pick for me a rose from the heavenly gardens and send it to me as a message of love.
O Little Flower of Jesus, ask God to grant the favors I now place with confidence in your hands . .
(mention in silence here)
St. Therese, help me to always believe as you did in God’s great love for me, so that I might imitate your “Little Way” each day.
Amen.
A Prayer to Little Therese of the Child Jesus
