Verse of the Day

Verse of the Day: Philippians 4:6-7

Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your request to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.

Nicola
Author: Nicola

I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home

