Prayer to St. Paschal Baylon

Saint Paschal, you were filled by the Holy Spirit with a wonderful love for the sacred mysteries of the Body and Blood of Christ.

Intercede for us now that we can obtain the grace of

a deep faith and tender devotion for Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament.

Can we draw from the Eucharist the same spiritual riches that you received with great joy, and that our lives reveal

The enduring fruit of love, generosity and kindness. Eliminating sadness from our lives.

To the glory of God, our Father.

Saint Pascual Baylon, lover of the Eucharist, pray for us.

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home