Prayer to St. joseph, Terror of Demons

Saint Joseph, Terror of Demons, cast thy solemn gaze upon the devil and all his minions and protect us with thy mighty staff.

Thou fled through the night to avoid the devil’s wicked designs; now with the power of God, smite the demons as they flee from thee!

Grant special protection, we pray, for children, fathers, mothers, families, and the dying.

By God’s grace, no demon dares approach while thou art near, so we beg of thee, Saint Joseph, always be near to us!

Amen.

Saint Joseph, the terror of demons, pray for us.

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home