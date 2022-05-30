Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – May 30, 2022 | USCCB

Monday of the Seventh Week of Easter

Lectionary: 297

Reading I

Acts 19:1-8

While Apollos was in Corinth,

Paul traveled through the interior of the country

and down to Ephesus where he found some disciples.

He said to them,

“Did you receive the Holy Spirit when you became believers?”

They answered him,

“We have never even heard that there is a Holy Spirit.”

He said, “How were you baptized?”

They replied, “With the baptism of John.”

Paul then said, “John baptized with a baptism of repentance,

telling the people to believe in the one who was to come after him,

that is, in Jesus.”

When they heard this,

they were baptized in the name of the Lord Jesus.

And when Paul laid his hands on them,

the Holy Spirit came upon them,

and they spoke in tongues and prophesied.

Altogether there were about twelve men.



He entered the synagogue, and for three months debated boldly

with persuasive arguments about the Kingdom of God.



Responsorial Psalm

68:2-3ab, 4-5acd, 6-7ab

R. (33a) Sing to God, O kingdoms of the earth.

or:

R. Alleluia.

God arises; his enemies are scattered,

and those who hate him flee before him.

As smoke is driven away, so are they driven;

as wax melts before the fire.

R. Sing to God, O kingdoms of the earth.

or:

R. Alleluia.

But the just rejoice and exult before God;

they are glad and rejoice.

Sing to God, chant praise to his name;

whose name is the LORD.

R. Sing to God, O kingdoms of the earth.

or:

R. Alleluia.

The father of orphans and the defender of widows

is God in his holy dwelling.

God gives a home to the forsaken;

he leads forth prisoners to prosperity.

R. Sing to God, O kingdoms of the earth.

or:

R. Alleluia.

Alleluia

Col 3:1

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

If then you were raised with Christ,

seek what is above,

where Christ is seated at the right hand of God.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Jn 16:29-33

The disciples said to Jesus,

“Now you are talking plainly, and not in any figure of speech.

Now we realize that you know everything

and that you do not need to have anyone question you.

Because of this we believe that you came from God.”

Jesus answered them, “Do you believe now?

Behold, the hour is coming and has arrived

when each of you will be scattered to his own home

and you will leave me alone.

But I am not alone, because the Father is with me.

I have told you this so that you might have peace in me.

In the world you will have trouble,

but take courage, I have conquered the world.”

