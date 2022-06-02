“I am the living bread which came down from heaven; if any one eats of this bread, he will live for ever; and the bread which I shall give for the life of the world is my flesh.” John 6:51
We firmly believe in Jesus’ real, true and substantial presence in the Most Holy Eucharist. We adore You, hope in You, thank and love You, Lord!
Thursdays Of The Holy Eucharist
