Prayer to Take Authority (Binding Prayer)

In the name of Jesus, I take authority and I bind all powers and forces in the air, in the ground, in the water, in the underground, in the netherworld, in nature, and in fire. You are the Lord over the entire universe, and I give You the Glory of Your creation. In Your Name, Jesus, I bind all demonic forces that have come against us and our families and I seal all of us in the protection of Your Precious Blood that washed for us on the Cross. Mary, our Mother, we seek your protection and intercession with the Sacred Heart of Jesus for us and our families, and surround us with Your mantle of love to discourage the enemy. St. Michael and our guardian angels, come defend us and our families in battle against the evil ones that roam the earth.

In the name of Jesus, I bind and command all the powers and forces of evil to depart right now away from us, our homes, and our lands, and I send you to the foot of the Cross. And we thank you, Lord Jesus, for You are a faithful and compassionate God. Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home