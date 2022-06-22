Jesus You Are My Strength

Today Lord, I thank you for the wonderful day. For food, for another day of rest…and mostly for another day of life. Bless Lord, my family, my friends and my enemies because they need You. Bless Lord, the person who just prayed with me, fulfill the dreams of those people, giving them needed victories, all this we ask from you oh God, in in the name of the Lord Jesus.

Amen

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home