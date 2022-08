Every day I need You Lord

But this day especially,

I need some extra strength

To face what ever is to be.

This day more than any day

I need to feel You near,

To fortify my courage

And to overcome my fear.

By myself, I cannot meet

The challenge of the hour,

There are times when humans help,

But we need a higher power

To assist us bear what must be borne,

and so dear Lord, I pray –

Hold on to my trembling hand

And be near me today.

Amen.

Saint Thérèse | Facebook

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home