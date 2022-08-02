The Unity Prayer

My adorable Jesus,

May our feet journey together.

May our hands gather in unity.

May our hearts beat in unison.

May our souls be in harmony.

May our thoughts be as one.

May our ears listen to the silence together.

May our glances profoundly penetrate each other.

May our lips pray together to gain mercy from the Eternal Father.

Jesus said, “Through this prayer, Satan will be blind and souls will not be led into sin. ( p.25 of abridged diary) The Lord explained, “Satan being blind signifies a worldwide triumph of my Sacred Heart, the freedom of souls and a full opening of the road of salvation.” (p. 87)

