Almighty and merciful God,

who made the Priest Saint John Vianney

wonderful in his pastoral zeal,

grant, we pray,

that through his intercession and example

we may in charity win brothers and sisters for Christ

and attain with them eternal glory.

Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,

who lives and reigns with you

in the unity of the Holy Spirit,

one God, for ever and ever.

Amen.

