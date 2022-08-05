Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – August 5, 2022 | USCCB

Friday of the Eighteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 411

Reading 1

NA 2:1, 3; 3:1-3, 6-7

See, upon the mountains there advances

the bearer of good news,

announcing peace!

Celebrate your feasts, O Judah,

fulfill your vows!

For nevermore shall you be invaded

by the scoundrel; he is completely destroyed.

The LORD will restore the vine of Jacob,

the pride of Israel,

Though ravagers have ravaged them

and ruined the tendrils.

Woe to the bloody city, all lies,

full of plunder, whose looting never stops!

The crack of the whip, the rumbling sounds of wheels;

horses a-gallop, chariots bounding,

Cavalry charging, the flame of the sword, the flash of the spear,

the many slain, the heaping corpses,

the endless bodies to stumble upon!

I will cast filth upon you,

disgrace you and put you to shame;

Till everyone who sees you runs from you, saying,

“Nineveh is destroyed; who can pity her?

Where can one find any to console her?”

Responsorial Psalm

DEUTERONOMY 32:35CD-36AB, 39ABCD, 41

R. (39c) It is I who deal death and give life.

Close at hand is the day of their disaster,

and their doom is rushing upon them!

Surely, the LORD shall do justice for his people;

on his servants he shall have pity.

R. It is I who deal death and give life.

“Learn then that I, I alone, am God,

and there is no god besides me.

It is I who bring both death and life,

I who inflict wounds and heal them.”

R. It is I who deal death and give life.

I will sharpen my flashing sword,

and my hand shall lay hold of my quiver,

“With vengeance I will repay my foes

and requite those who hate me.”

R. It is I who deal death and give life.

Alleluia

MATTHEW 5:10

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Blessed are they who are persecuted for the sake of righteousness;

for theirs is the Kingdom of heaven.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

MT 16:24-28

Jesus said to his disciples,

“Whoever wishes to come after me must deny himself,

take up his cross, and follow me.

For whoever wishes to save his life will lose it,

but whoever loses his life for my sake will find it.

What profit would there be for one to gain the whole world

and forfeit his life?

Or what can one give in exchange for his life?

For the Son of Man will come with his angels in his Father’s glory,

and then he will repay each according to his conduct.

Amen, I say to you, there are some standing here

who will not taste death

until they see the Son of Man coming in his Kingdom.”

