Daily Bible Reading – September 16, 2022

Memorial of Saints Cornelius, Pope, and Cyprian, Bishop, Martyrs

Lectionary: 447

Reading 1

1 COR 15:12-20

Brothers and sisters:

If Christ is preached as raised from the dead,

how can some among you say there is no resurrection of the dead?

If there is no resurrection of the dead,

then neither has Christ been raised.

And if Christ has not been raised, then empty too is our preaching;

empty, too, your faith.

Then we are also false witnesses to God,

because we testified against God that he raised Christ,

whom he did not raise if in fact the dead are not raised.

For if the dead are not raised, neither has Christ been raised,

and if Christ has not been raised, your faith is vain;

you are still in your sins.

Then those who have fallen asleep in Christ have perished.

If for this life only we have hoped in Christ,

we are the most pitiable people of all.But now Christ has been raised from the dead,

the firstfruits of those who have fallen asleep.

Responsorial Psalm

PS 17:1BCD, 6-7, 8B AND 15

R. (15b) Lord, when your glory appears, my joy will be full.

Hear, O LORD, a just suit;

attend to my outcry;

hearken to my prayer from lips without deceit.

R. Lord, when your glory appears, my joy will be full.

I call upon you, for you will answer me, O God;

incline your ear to me; hear my word.

Show your wondrous mercies,

O savior of those who flee

from their foes to refuge at your right hand.

R. Lord, when your glory appears, my joy will be full.

Hide me in the shadow of your wings,

But I in justice shall behold your face;

on waking, I shall be content in your presence.

R. Lord, when your glory appears, my joy will be full.

Alleluia

MT 11:25

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Blessed are you, Father, Lord of heaven and earth;

you have revealed to little ones the mysteries of the Kingdom.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

LK 8:1-3

Jesus journeyed from one town and village to another,

preaching and proclaiming the good news of the Kingdom of God.

Accompanying him were the Twelve

and some women who had been cured of evil spirits and infirmities,

Mary, called Magdalene, from whom seven demons had gone out,

Joanna, the wife of Herod’s steward Chuza,

Susanna, and many others

who provided for them out of their resources.

