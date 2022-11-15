Catholic Daily Reading – Tuesday November 15, 2022

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – November 15, 2022 | USCCB

Tuesday of the Thirty-third Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 498

Reading 1

RV 3:1-6, 14-22

I, John, heard the Lord saying to me:

“To the angel of the Church in Sardis, write this:

“‘The one who has the seven spirits of God

and the seven stars says this: “I know your works,

that you have the reputation of being alive, but you are dead.

Be watchful and strengthen what is left, which is going to die,

for I have not found your works complete in the sight of my God.

Remember then how you accepted and heard; keep it, and repent.

If you are not watchful, I will come like a thief,

and you will never know at what hour I will come upon you.

However, you have a few people in Sardis

who have not soiled their garments;

they will walk with me dressed in white,

because they are worthy.“‘

The victor will thus be dressed in white,

and I will never erase his name from the book of life

but will acknowledge his name in the presence of my Father

and of his angels.

“‘Whoever has ears ought to hear what the Spirit says to the churches.’”“

“To the angel of the Church in Laodicea, write this:

“‘The Amen, the faithful and true witness,

the source of God’s creation, says this:

“I know your works;

I know that you are neither cold nor hot.

I wish you were either cold or hot.

So, because you are lukewarm, neither hot nor cold,

I will spit you out of my mouth.

For you say, ‘I am rich and affluent and have no need of anything,’

and yet do not realize that you are wretched,

pitiable, poor, blind, and naked.

I advise you to buy from me gold refined by fire so that you may be rich,

and white garments to put on

so that your shameful nakedness may not be exposed,

and buy ointment to smear on your eyes so that you may see.

Those whom I love, I reprove and chastise.

Be earnest, therefore, and repent.

“‘Behold, I stand at the door and knock.

If anyone hears my voice and opens the door,

then I will enter his house and dine with him,

and he with me.

I will give the victor the right to sit with me on my throne,

as I myself first won the victory

and sit with my Father on his throne.

“‘Whoever has ears ought to hear

what the Spirit says to the churches.’”



Responsorial Psalm

PS 15:2-3A, 3BC-4AB, 5

R. (Rev. 3: 21) I will seat the victor beside me on my throne.

He who walks blamelessly and does justice;

who thinks the truth in his heart

and slanders not with his tongue.

R. I will seat the victor beside me on my throne.

Who harms not his fellow man,

nor takes up a reproach against his neighbor;

By whom the reprobate is despised,

while he honors those who fear the LORD.

R. I will seat the victor beside me on my throne.

Who lends not his money at usury

and accepts no bribe against the innocent.

He who does these things

shall never be disturbed.

R. I will seat the victor beside me on my throne.

Alleluia

1 JN 4:10B

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

God loved us, and sent his Son

as expiation for our sins.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

LK 19:1-10

At that time Jesus came to Jericho and intended to pass through the town.

Now a man there named Zacchaeus,

who was a chief tax collector and also a wealthy man,

was seeking to see who Jesus was;

but he could not see him because of the crowd,

for he was short in stature.

So he ran ahead and climbed a sycamore tree in order to see Jesus,

who was about to pass that way.

When he reached the place, Jesus looked up and said,

“Zacchaeus, come down quickly,

for today I must stay at your house.”

And he came down quickly and received him with joy.

When they saw this, they began to grumble, saying,

“He has gone to stay at the house of a sinner.”

But Zacchaeus stood there and said to the Lord,

“Behold, half of my possessions, Lord, I shall give to the poor,

and if I have extorted anything from anyone

I shall repay it four times over.”

And Jesus said to him,

“Today salvation has come to this house

because this man too is a descendant of Abraham.

For the Son of Man has come to seek

and to save what was lost.”

