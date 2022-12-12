Bible Trivia, UncategorizedWhat is the 5th commandment? #1. What is the 5th commandment? You shall not murder You shall not murder Honor your father and your mother Honor your father and your mother “You shall not bear false witness against your fellow “You shall not bear false witness against your fellow You shall not make idols You shall not make idols #2. What is the 7th commandment? Honor your father and your mother Honor your father and your mother You shall not covet You shall not covet You shall not commit adultery You shall not commit adultery You shall not take the name of the LORD your God in vain You shall not take the name of the LORD your God in vain #3. What is the 3th commandment? You shall not take the name of the LORD your God in vain You shall not take the name of the LORD your God in vain You shall not steal You shall not steal Honor your father and your mother Honor your father and your mother Remember the Sabbath day, to keep it holy Remember the Sabbath day, to keep it holy #4. What is the 1th commandment? You shall not steal You shall not steal You shall have no other gods before Me You shall have no other gods before Me You shall not make idols You shall not make idols You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor #5. What is the 4th commandment? Remember the Sabbath day, to keep it holy Remember the Sabbath day, to keep it holy Honor your father and your mother Honor your father and your mother You shall not commit adultery You shall not commit adultery You shall not murder You shall not murder See Result Results - Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home Related Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home Related Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home Share this:TweetWhatsApp Related