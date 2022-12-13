Bible TriviaWhat is the 10th commandment? #1. What is the 10th commandment? Thou shalt not kill Thou shalt not kill Thou shalt not covet Thou shalt not covet Thou shalt not steal Thou shalt not steal Thou shalt not commit adultery Thou shalt not commit adultery #2. What is the 8th commandment? Thou shalt not covet Thou shalt not covet Thou shalt not steal Thou shalt not steal Honor your father and your mother Honor your father and your mother I am the LORD your God. You shall worship the Lord your God and Him only shall you serve I am the LORD your God. You shall worship the Lord your God and Him only shall you serve #3. What is the 2th commandment? You shall not steal You shall not steal Keep the Sabbath day holy Keep the Sabbath day holy You shall make no idols You shall make no idols You shall have no other gods before Me You shall have no other gods before Me #4. What is the 9th commandment? You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor You shall not commit adultery You shall not commit adultery Keep the Sabbath day holy Keep the Sabbath day holy You shall not murder You shall not murder #5. What is the 6th commandment? You shall not commit adultery You shall not commit adultery You shall not steal You shall not steal You shall not murder You shall not murder You shall not covet You shall not covet See Result Results - Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home Related Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home Related Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home Share this:TweetWhatsApp Related