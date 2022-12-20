Psalm of the Day: Psalm 79:9-13

Help us, God our Savior,

for the glory of your name;

deliver us and forgive our sins

for your name’s sake.

Why should the nations say,

“Where is their God?”

Before our eyes, make known among the nations

that you avenge the outpoured blood of your servants.

May the groans of the prisoners come before you;

with your strong arm preserve those condemned to die.

Pay back into the laps of our neighbors seven times

the contempt they have hurled at you, Lord.

Then we your people, the sheep of your pasture,

will praise you forever;

from generation to generation

we will proclaim your praise.

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home