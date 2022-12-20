Psalm of the Day

Psalm of the Day: Psalm 79:9-13

Help us, God our Savior,
    for the glory of your name;
deliver us and forgive our sins
    for your name’s sake.
 Why should the nations say,
    “Where is their God?”

Before our eyes, make known among the nations
    that you avenge the outpoured blood of your servants.
 May the groans of the prisoners come before you;
    with your strong arm preserve those condemned to die.
 Pay back into the laps of our neighbors seven times
    the contempt they have hurled at you, Lord.
 Then we your people, the sheep of your pasture,
    will praise you forever;
from generation to generation
    we will proclaim your praise.

Nicola
Author: Nicola

I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home

