Catholic Daily Reading – Thursday January 12, 2023

Thursday of the First Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 308

Reading 1

Heb 3:7-14

The Holy Spirit says:

Oh, that today you would hear his voice,

“Harden not your hearts as at the rebellion

in the day of testing in the desert,

where your ancestors tested and tried me

and saw my works for forty years.

Because of this I was provoked with that generation

and I said, ‘They have always been of erring heart,

and they do not know my ways.’

As I swore in my wrath,

‘They shall not enter into my rest.’”

Take care, brothers and sisters,

that none of you may have an evil and unfaithful heart,

so as to forsake the living God.

Encourage yourselves daily while it is still “today,”

so that none of you may grow hardened by the deceit of sin.

We have become partners of Christ

if only we hold the beginning of the reality firm until the end.

Responsorial Psalm

95:6-7c, 8-9, 10-11

R. (8) If today you hear his voice, harden not your hearts.

Come, let us bow down in worship;

let us kneel before the LORD who made us.

For he is our God,

and we are the people he shepherds, the flock he guides.

R. If today you hear his voice, harden not your hearts.

Oh, that today you would hear his voice:

“Harden not your hearts as at Meribah,

as in the day of Massah in the desert,

Where your fathers tempted me;

they tested me though they had seen my works.”

R. If today you hear his voice, harden not your hearts.

Forty years I was wearied of that generation;

I said: “This people’s heart goes astray,

they do not know my ways.”

Therefore I swore in my anger:

“They shall never enter my rest.”

R. If today you hear his voice, harden not your hearts.

Alleluia

Mt 4:23

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Jesus preached the Gospel of the Kingdom

and cured every disease among the people.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Mk 1:40-45

A leper came to him and kneeling down begged him and said,

“If you wish, you can make me clean.”

Moved with pity, he stretched out his hand,

touched the leper, and said to him,

“I do will it. Be made clean.”

The leprosy left him immediately, and he was made clean.

Then, warning him sternly, he dismissed him at once.

Then he said to him, “See that you tell no one anything,

but go, show yourself to the priest

and offer for your cleansing what Moses prescribed;

that will be proof for them.”

The man went away and began to publicize the whole matter.

He spread the report abroad

so that it was impossible for Jesus to enter a town openly.

He remained outside in deserted places,

and people kept coming to him from everywhere.

