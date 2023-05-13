Happy Feast Day of Our Lady of Fatima

Prayer to Our Lady of Fatima

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Most Holy Virgin Mary, Queen of the most holy Rosary, you were pleased to appear to the children of Fatima and reveal a glorious message. We implore you, inspire in our hearts a fervent love for the recitation of the Rosary. By meditating on the mysteries of the redemption that are recalled therein may we obtain the graces and virtues that we ask, through the merits of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Redeemer. Amen.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

