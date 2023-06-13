Catholic Daily Reading – Tuesday June 13, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – June 13, 2023 | USCCB

Memorial of Saint Anthony of Padua, Priest and Doctor of the Church

Lectionary: 360

Reading 1

2 Cor 1:18-22

Brothers and sisters:

As God is faithful, our word to you is not “yes” and “no.”

For the Son of God, Jesus Christ, who was proclaimed to you by us,

Silvanus and Timothy and me,

was not “yes” and “no,” but “yes” has been in him.

For however many are the promises of God, their Yes is in him;

therefore, the Amen from us also goes through him to God for glory.

But the one who gives us security with you in Christ

and who anointed us is God;

he has also put his seal upon us

and given the Spirit in our hearts as a first installment.

Responsorial Psalm

Ps 119:129, 130, 131, 132, 133, 135

R. (135a) Lord, let your face shine on me.

Wonderful are your decrees;

therefore I observe them.

R. Lord, let your face shine on me.

The revelation of your words sheds light,

gives understanding to the simple.

R. Lord, let your face shine on me.

I gasp with open mouth

in my yearning for your commands.

R. Lord, let your face shine on me.

Turn to me in pity

as you turn to those who love your name.

R. Lord, let your face shine on me.

Steady my footsteps according to your promise,

and let no iniquity rule over me.

R. Lord, let your face shine on me.

Let your countenance shine upon your servant,

and teach me your statutes.

R. Lord, let your face shine on me.

Alleluia

Mt 5:16

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Let your light shine before others

that they may see your good deeds and glorify your heavenly Father.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Mt 5:13-16

Jesus said to his disciples:

“You are the salt of the earth.

But if salt loses its taste, with what can it be seasoned?

It is no longer good for anything

but to be thrown out and trampled underfoot.

You are the light of the world.

A city set on a mountain cannot be hidden.

Nor do they light a lamp and then put it under a bushel basket;

it is set on a lampstand,

where it gives light to all in the house.

Just so, your light must shine before others,

that they may see your good deeds

and glorify your heavenly Father.”

